At-home COVID-19 tests recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An at-home COVID-19 test is being recalled because it hasn’t been approved for distribution in the US.

Acon Laboratories issued the recall notice for the Flowflex antigen self-testing rapid test which is packaged in a dark blue box.

The company says it has not been approved for use in the US and some may be counterfeit.

The test has been approved in Europe and other markets, but the FDA says it is concerned about inaccurate results.

