Advertisement

American 1 Credit Union awarded grant that will help the underserved

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -American 1 Credit Union was recently awarded a grant that will assist low-income and underserved individuals and families in the communities they serve, including Jackson, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe, Hillsdale, Calhoun, and Wayne Counties.

In 2020, American 1 Credit Union became a CDFI, a certification through the U.S. Treasury. This certification recognizes American 1 as a mission-driven organization serving the underserved through community engagement efforts, financial education, and accessible, everyday banking services. Check out the video to learn more!

"

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Van Atta's
Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop can help you upgrade your landscaping
Van Atta's Greenhouse and Flower Shop Studio 10 Home Show
Van Atta's Studio 10 Home Show
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer, Deidre Davis, discusses...
MSUFCU Studio 10 Home Show
MSUFCU Studio 10 Home Show
What buyers can expect when looking for a home this year
Cricket's Home Furnishings
Cricket’s Home Furnishings can help you with your kitchen remodel and more