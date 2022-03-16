American 1 Credit Union awarded grant that will help the underserved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -American 1 Credit Union was recently awarded a grant that will assist low-income and underserved individuals and families in the communities they serve, including Jackson, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe, Hillsdale, Calhoun, and Wayne Counties.

In 2020, American 1 Credit Union became a CDFI, a certification through the U.S. Treasury. This certification recognizes American 1 as a mission-driven organization serving the underserved through community engagement efforts, financial education, and accessible, everyday banking services. Check out the video to learn more!

