1 dead after Howell apartment fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a fire at a Howell apartment complex.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Plaza Apartments. Crews from the Howell Area Fire Department responded within just a few minutes and the fire was contained to only one apartment.

Despite the quick response time of emergency crews, the lone resident of the apartment was killed in the fire.

An investigation into the death of the resident is being lead by the Howell Police Department. At the same time, the Howel Area Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigators are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

