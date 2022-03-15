Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Smart car shopping

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Buying a car right now isn’t easy. According to Carfax, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% over the past year. More than 1.9 million used cars sold in November, according to iSeeCars.com.

Supply-chain issues have inflated the cost of both new and used cars. In general, though, our partners at the financial website NerdWallet still say buying a used car can save you a ton of money over your driving lifetime.

According to J.D. Power a well-maintained car can last 200,000 miles without major issues. This means you can get roughly 13 years of service out of your car, if you drive it 15,000 miles a year.

Paying cash for a car is ultimately the best move, but we all know that’s not always possible. Having as much money as you can for a down payment is helpful.

And if you need to borrow, try to limit the term of your loan to a maximum of five years. Experts say you don’t want to pay way more than the car is worth because of interest from a loan payment.

