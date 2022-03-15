Stolen firearm reporting ordinance passes Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A gun ordinance that requires gun owners to report to the Lansing Police Department if their guns are stolen passed the Lansing City County Monday night.

Under the new proposal, gun owners could be fined $500 for not reporting their firearm was stolen.

Anyone who has a gun stolen in the City of Lansing is now required to report it within five days to the Lansing Police Department by visiting the official LPD website here or by calling the department by phone at 517-483-4600.

“As I said when this was introduced, illegal guns on our streets have had a devastating effect on so many lives here,” said mayor Andy Schor. “We need to be able to track when guns are stolen and are out on the streets and have timely and up-to-date information.”

The proposed ordinance is modeled after state law that requires owners of stolen firearms to report the theft to the Michigan State Police. However, there is no requirement to also provide that information to local law enforcement. This ordinance would ensure the Lansing Police Department will now get the same information in a timely manner.

Violators who fail to report the theft of a firearm are responsible for a civil infraction and subject to a fine of up to $500.

