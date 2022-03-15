Rodgers’ Deal Finalized With Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has officially signed a contract extension assuring the two-time reigning MVP will remain with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers announced the extension without releasing terms. NFL Network reported Rodgers will make over $150 million over the next three years. The 38-year-old Rodgers had announced a week ago on Twitter that he was returning to the Packers for an 18th season but said no deal had been signed at that point.

