Oil drops below $100 per barrel, experts share how to get the most per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After rising over the past couple of weeks, oil prices in the US are going down.

The cost of a barrel fell more than 8%, dropping down to $99.76. It’s the first time oil has dipped below $100 since the beginning of the month.

Experts say this may help ease the pain at the gas pump.

What it costs to get a gallon of regular in mid-Michigan according to AAA

In Ingham County, the average is $4.00 a gallon.

It’s $4.22 in Eaton and Jackson counties.

The average price across the state is $4.23 a gallon.

As of right now, prices remain steadily above $4.00 a gallon.

Experts say there are a few things you can do to make your gas go the extra mile aside from traveling lightly, including keeping your engine tuned up is probably the most important thing you can do to get the best bang for your buck.

“Any time an engine is not maintained properly, that means something’s not functioning properly,” said automotive expert Lauren Fix. “So, you’re not going to get the best fuel economy when a pump or hose isn’t working or a belt or bushing or bearing something that’s causing that vehicle to struggle.”

Experts say if you notice a problem with your engine, talk with a certified mechanic to make sure you’re getting the best gas mileage possible.

