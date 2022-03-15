Advertisement

Ohio woman charged for allegedly threating Michigan representatives

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ohio woman is facing prison time over allegations that she left threatening voicemails for state representatives in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday announced charges against Sandra Bachman, 58, a resident of Ohio. Bachman was charged in 54A District Court with ‘false report or threat of terrorism,’ a 20-year felony; ‘ethnic intimidation,’ a two-year felony; and two counts of ‘malicious use of telecommunications service,’ a six-month misdemeanor.

Terrorism charges are sought when the suspect is believed to have engaged in the unlawful use of violence or intimidation to try to affect political goals. Prosecutors believe that Bachman was the person who left a threatening voicemail for Representative Sarah Anthony in May of 2021.

A censored transcript of the message said, “Hey um, need to cancel that bill against the vets, you little traitor. And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that. So, stop this sh*t and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

They also believe Bachman left a threatening voicemail for Representative Cynthia Johnson a few months later, in June of 2021.

A transcript excerpt of that message, which has also been censored, said, “Well, baby-doll, n***a lip b***h, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you... You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

The Michigan State Police investigated the incidents, then referred them to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for evaluation.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”

The Court set an arraignment for March 31 at 8:15 a.m., at which point Bachman must appear in-person.

