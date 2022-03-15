Advertisement

Mike Shula Joins Bills

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Mike Shula has been hired to be the Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant in coach Sean McDermott’s latest move to restructure his staff following Brian Daboll’s departure. Shula has 30 years of NFL coaching experience and previously worked with McDermott and newly promoted offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when the three were on the Carolina Panthers’ staff last decade.

