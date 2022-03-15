Mike Shula Joins Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Mike Shula has been hired to be the Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant in coach Sean McDermott’s latest move to restructure his staff following Brian Daboll’s departure. Shula has 30 years of NFL coaching experience and previously worked with McDermott and newly promoted offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when the three were on the Carolina Panthers’ staff last decade.

