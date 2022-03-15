Advertisement

Michigan Senate approves suspension of gas tax

Michigan Senate approves suspension of gas tax
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers have voted to suspend the state’s 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes, finalizing a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she will veto.

Related: The lowest gas prices in your area

The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 24-14 on mostly party lines Tuesday in the GOP-controlled Senate after the House passed it last week.

It would save drivers about $725 million by freezing the taxes from April through September.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has instead supported halting the federal 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax while calling for negotiations on permanent tax cuts to commence.

Read more:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

A new program is helping students at Lansing Community College (LCC) get jobs in mid-Michigan.
Lansing Community College offering classes for electric vehicle, charging station jobs
Remove the barriers to voting - That was the message Wednesday from members of Michigan's House...
Michigan House Democrats introduce voting bills
School Threats
Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday for threat investigation
The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New...
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Malik Hall arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament