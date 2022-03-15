Michigan cities using COVID relief money to reinvest in communities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cities across Michigan are brainstorming the best ways to spend COVID relief money they recieved from the American Rescue Plan.

The City of East Lansing will be discussing its plans during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

It’s been two years since the start of the pandemic and East Lansing is still grappling with the economic hit of COVID. City Manager, George Lahanas looked back on the two years, remembering when the city’s parking lots sat empty for quite some time.

“Due to the pandemic, we had lots of people not working in the city, for instance, they’re working remotely. People weren’t here to go to school, they were elsewhere,” said Lahanas. “Because of those shortfalls, the parking system lost revenue because there weren’t parkers.”

While those parking garages sat empty, the city lost about $4 million worth of revenue. But now the city has a chance to make up for those losses with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city is planning on reinvesting that money into community assets -- including the parking garages, fire station and the Hannah Center. Lahanas said those benefits will last generations.

“You don’t have to keep funding it, so the money is one time and then it is gone and you want to put it to good use,” Lahanas said. “So it benefits the community for many years to come.”

John LaMacchia, Director of State and Federal Affairs with the Michigan Municipal League, said reinvesting back into the community is a smart move.

“You have to look at what the needs in your community are and have to best position yourself for future success,” said LaMacchia. “Usuall,y that’s not going to be just one investment it is going to be multiple investments.”

That’s why Lahanas said putting money into the city will make up for pandemic losses and then some.

“So this one-time infusion of $12 million has to be put to good use but it is one-time money. So we don’t want to use it for ongoing services but the infrastructure for capital projects is something you can use it for because those are one-time costs,” said Lahanas.

The American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion for states, local governments, and tribal governments. That money can be used for things like infrastructure, rent and mortgage assistance, and small businesses.

Related: $300 million in funding proposed to help Michigan communities access clean water

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.