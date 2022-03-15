Meijer gives US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce $1M donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Meijer announced a $1 million donation to local affiliated of the United States Hispanic Chamber of commerce as a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support diverse businesses and communities. The donation will be divided equally between 17 Chambers across the Midwest.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids-based retailer that operates 258 stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“Our Diversity and Inclusion journey focuses not just on our own team members, customers and business partners, but on our communities at large,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We look forward to seeing how the Hispanic Chambers use our gift to create intergenerational wealth and opportunity for people in our communities.”

The donation will support the Chamber’s missions to promote the economic growth, development and interests of Hispanic-owned businesses.

“By investing in these Hispanic Chambers, we hope to empower Hispanic business owners and create an economic impact that’s felt throughout our communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer.

The $1 million donation will be divided equally between the following Hispanic Chambers of Commerce that provide opportunities to Hispanic-owned businesses:

Greater Lansing Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Lansing.

Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Economic Strategies Development Corporation in Chicago

Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Aurora, Ill.

Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Moline, Ill.

Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA

Hispanic Chamber of Columbus, Ohio

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin

Little Village 26th St. Area Chamber of Commerce in Chicago

Northeast Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Hanover Park, Ill.

Northwest Ohio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

This donation is part of the retailer’s 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million.

