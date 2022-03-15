Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for Karmoney Kanya Johnson, a 15-year-old girl reported missing Saturday.

According to authorities, Johnson was last seen near the intersection of Seaway Drive and Glenburne Boulevard. She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Police said she might be wearing black leggings, a black knee-length jacket and a pink backpack.

Anyone who has seen Karmoney Kanya Johnson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

