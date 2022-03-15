Advertisement

Happy National Button Week!

By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It seems there is a national day or week for everything and this week it’s the button’s turn!

National Button Week started in 1989 by the National Button Society and occurs in the 3rd week of March.

The oldest button ever found was in the Indus Valley Civilization now known as Pakistan.

The button, sometimes made of curved shells, and dates back 5,000 years.

The National Button Society recognized button collecting as an organized society hobby with its founding in 1938.

