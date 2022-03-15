Group in Mount Pleasant working to get feral cat issue under control

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - A group in Mount Pleasant held a meeting Monday night to discuss the reported issue of

The Central Cat Coalition is making plans to reduce the feral cat population humanely. They said it’s in the early stages of gathering resources and there’s a lot of work to do before they set up their first trap.

The organization estimates there are about 2,000 feral cats in Mount Pleasant. The Central Cat Coalition plans to trap, neuter and then return the stray cats back to neighborhoods.

“They’re trapped, grabbed and taken to a storage facility that is temperature controlled until they are loaded, transported to the clinic doing the procedures, brought back to a temperature controlled facility, then they have to recover,” said co-chair Dawn Jevicks. “It could be 1-3 days where the cat needs to recover before being returned to that property.”

The Central Cat Coalition hopes to get the operation running by May in locations considered key areas for population control.

