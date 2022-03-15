Advertisement

Group in Mount Pleasant working to get feral cat issue under control

Group in Mount Pleasant working to get feral cat issue under control
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - A group in Mount Pleasant held a meeting Monday night to discuss the reported issue of

The Central Cat Coalition is making plans to reduce the feral cat population humanely. They said it’s in the early stages of gathering resources and there’s a lot of work to do before they set up their first trap.

The organization estimates there are about 2,000 feral cats in Mount Pleasant. The Central Cat Coalition plans to trap, neuter and then return the stray cats back to neighborhoods.

“They’re trapped, grabbed and taken to a storage facility that is temperature controlled until they are loaded, transported to the clinic doing the procedures, brought back to a temperature controlled facility, then they have to recover,” said co-chair Dawn Jevicks. “It could be 1-3 days where the cat needs to recover before being returned to that property.”

The Central Cat Coalition hopes to get the operation running by May in locations considered key areas for population control.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Brendan Santo.
Autopsy Report: Santo had ethanol in his system, cause of death ruled an accident
David Duane Brown
Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/16/22
"This is not trees versus kids, this is kids who need trees."
Dozens protest Jackson ISD decision to remove centuries-old trees for parking lot expansion
Dozens protest Jackson ISD decision to remove centuries-old trees for parking lot expansion
Dozens protest Jackson ISD decision to remove centuries-old trees for parking lot expansion
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say