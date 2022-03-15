First Autism History Museum opens in Meridian Mall

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There is a first of it’s kind museum now at the Meridian Mall.

It’s unique in that it highlights the past, present and future of Autism Awareness.

As someone who walks through life with Autism everyday, Xavier DeGroat is inviting others to walk with him at the first Autism Museum.

“A lot of people were excited to see a such thing as a recording of autism history because there’s never has been a such thing as autism Historic Museum,” said DeGroat.

The museum features a timeline that outlines how autism was discovered and historical figures on the spectrum. The museum also features sensory friendly exhibits for the children, hoping to make the mall experience less overwhelming.

Within the sensory friendly environment, Xavier hopes to host story time events in the future and invited classes form local schools to check out the space on field trips.

The museum was created out of Xavier’s own foundation that uses everyday to not only spread autism awareness, but also acceptance.

We raise awareness throughout Community by creating educational programs and having seminars to community Advocates as well as build sensory rooms at institutions like the Breslin Center so kids can enjoy and play and not be so stimulated by the loudness.”

You can check out he museum Friday through Sunday, it is family friendly and free.

For more information: https://www.xavierdegroatfoundation.org/sign-up?fbclid=IwAR2UQGjwZfg3Q_dny2XUtPumz1VqfoaCW-LoHIPbloh6ayixvl1DjwHLLic

