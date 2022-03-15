Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments Wednesday that persons deemed 'traitors' to...
Putin targets 'traitors' to Russian people
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russia extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor
Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Drivers getting free gas worth $200,000 from Chicago millionaire