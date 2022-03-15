Browns Busy Making Off Season Moves

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns released center JC Tretter, who was recently re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association, while the team accelerated its pursuit of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tretter spent five seasons with Cleveland as a dependable leader and anchor of one of the league’s best offensive lines. Tretter’s release came as the Browns intensified their interest in Watson, who has played his last game with Houston.

