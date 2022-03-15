Advertisement

Browns Busy Making Off Season Moves

FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) talks to teammates during the first half of an...
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) talks to teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tretter, the NFL Players Association president who has been pushing for daily COVID-19 testing all season, said he tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns released center JC Tretter, who was recently re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association, while the team accelerated its pursuit of controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tretter spent five seasons with Cleveland as a dependable leader and anchor of one of the league’s best offensive lines. Tretter’s release came as the Browns intensified their interest in Watson, who has played his last game with Houston.

