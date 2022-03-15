Advertisement

Boater that killed teenager on Gull Lake sentenced to prison

By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of driving his boat drunk and killing an 18-year-old at Gull Lake is headed to prison.

Tyler Boyd pleaded guilty in January to operating a boat while intoxicated, causing death. He was sentenced Monday to at least 15 months in prison.

Boyd was on Gull Lake over the Independence Day Weekend when his boat struck Jack Mitchell. Court documents show Boyd’s blood-alcohol content exceeded the legal limit at the time of the collision.

“Cases like this never have any winners, only losers,” said Judge Gary Giguere Jr.

Boyd will be eligible for parole after 15 months in prison.

