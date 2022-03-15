Advertisement

Big Signing By The Atlanta Braves

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home...
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Atlanta Braves appears to be over after the World Series champions acquired All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
-ATLANTA (AP) - After cutting ties with Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves have signed new first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract. Olson was not eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season. But the World Series champions quickly locked down the 27-year-old slugger through at least 2029. The deal also includes a $20 million club option for 2030 with no buyout.

