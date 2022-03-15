Big Signing For The Broncos
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
UNDATED (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Broncos and defensive end Randy Gregory have agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract. The agreement will prevent the Dallas Cowboys from keeping one of their top targets in free agency. The 29-year-old Gregory has had a suspension-filled seven years in the NFL but was coming off a productive and drama-free season.
