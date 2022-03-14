Watching Your Wallet: Ways to fight inflation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumer prices are still showing no sign of slowing down. The United States Department of Labor reported inflation rising to 7.5% in January.

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself from inflation. Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet gathered some tips to help you fight this ongoing problem.

Examine your current spending and cut down entertainment or travel budgets by about 5%, which should will help with the rising costs.

Don’t delay a major purchase as something you really need because prices will likely rise.

Buy generic brands and prescriptions. Use coupons or cash-back apps and store loyalty programs.

Use apps like GasBuddy GetUpside that help you save on gas.

Try to eliminate any fees you pay for credit cards or bank accounts. Try to save by renegotiating your cable, cell phone or streaming bills, and reduce your subscriptions. Make sure you’ve canceled anything you’ve stopped using or caring about.

The experts at Nerdwallet said to try to bring in more money. Look for financial institutions that pay higher interest rates, so you earn more on savings.

Finally, don’t be afraid to ask for a raise! You don’t know the answer until you try.

