Trubisky Likely Headed to Pittsburgh

ITTSBURGH (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Mitch Trubisky is going to get a shot at replacing Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

