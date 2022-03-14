Advertisement

Trubisky Likely Headed to Pittsburgh

Mitch Trubisky: Getting picked by the Browns would be a 'dream come true'
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
ITTSBURGH (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Mitch Trubisky is going to get a shot at replacing Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

