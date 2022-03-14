Sparrow receives largest donation in its history

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System has announced it has received the largest donation in its history

James and Judith Herbert of Lansing have made a $5 million donation, to establish an endowment for the advancement of genomics and precision medicine at the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

The donation is earmarked to create The Genomics Endowment for Diagnosis and Treatment of Cancer and will provide the funding for a new Director of Cancer Genomics at Sparrow to oversee and expand the program. Sparrow says the growth of the program will deeply impact people from across Mid-Michigan for decades to come.

The Herberts themselves are both cancer survivors and were among the leading donors for Sparrow’s campaign to build a new cancer center in 2014. The Herbert-Herman Cancer Center opened in 2017.

“Cancer genomics is the future,” said James Herman, M.D., a longtime Sparrow oncologist and cancer center leader. “Genomics play an increasing role in diagnosis and treatment. This incredible gift to the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center by the Herbert family will ensure that patients continue to have the best cancer care close to home and receive leading-edge care equivalent to anywhere in the nation.”

In 1995, the Herberts made the first of 101 individual gifts to Sparrow. Their devotion to cancer care began in 2008-2009 with the development of an outdoor terrace for cancer patients and their families to enjoy.

James Herbert is the founder of Neogen Corp. and has been a national leader in food and animal safety research. He and his wife have long advocated for the value of genomics and precision medicine, which entails the use of a patient’s genomic information to formulate a care plan. For cancer patients, that means analyzing the specific makeup of a tumor to personalize care, instead of applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

“The Herberts are encouraging others to share in their dedication and support exceptional local cancer care through the endowment,” Sparrow said in the announcement. “They say they are indebted to Sparrow for the care they’ve received over the years and for keeping leading-edge medicine and highly skilled physicians close to home so Mid-Michigan residents don’t have to travel out of town for exceptional treatment.”

