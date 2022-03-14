South Carolina Is Women’s Tourney Favorite

UNDATED (AP) - South Carolina finished the season where it started - at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Gamecocks were the top choice all season long and became the first team since UConn in the 2017-18 season to be No. 1 from start to finish. It’s the second time that South Carolina finished the season first in the poll.

