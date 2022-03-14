Schor moves to divest Lansing from Russian investments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing will join the State of Michigan and other municipalities across the nation in divesting from any investments of city funds currently in Russian funds.

He also announced that he is asking the Employee Retirement System and Police and Fire Pension System boards to divest.

Recently, Mayor Schor joined the leadership of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and met with both the Mayor of the City of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova. Both stressed the need for divestment and economic sanctions against Russia.

In response to their requests and the ongoing invasion, Mayor Schor has directed the City Treasurer to investigate and move to divest any investments in Russian funds. He has also called for all City pensions boards to do the same.

“The City of Lansing should support our friends in Ukraine by doing all we can to ensure our investments are not supporting the Russian government or Russian companies,” said Mayor Schor. “The State of Michigan, and other state and local governments across the world are moving to do the same and Lansing stands with them in support of Ukraine. Lansing residents should not be supporting this attack on a sovereign nation.”

Desiree A. Kirkland, City Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer, is working to ensure that City funds are removed from the investments. Tuesday, the City’s pension fund boards will meet to discuss the issue.

