Advertisement

Padres Lose Tatis

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets ...
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores from third on a wild pitch by New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 3, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - The San Diego Padres say All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months. General manager A.J. Preller says Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason. The 23-year-old Tatis had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Brendan Santo.
Autopsy Report: Santo had ethanol in his system, cause of death ruled an accident
David Duane Brown
Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

To March Madness and Beyond
To March Madness and Beyond
Current Coach Mike Shula
Mike Shula Joins Bills
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford (9) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy...
Big Signing For The Broncos
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) talks to teammates during the first half of an...
Browns Busy Making Off Season Moves
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers’ Deal Finalized With Packers