Padres Lose Tatis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - The San Diego Padres say All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months. General manager A.J. Preller says Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason. The 23-year-old Tatis had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

