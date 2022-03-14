News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing at Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- East Lansing at Grand Ledge.

East Lansing standout Evan Boyd had a couple of serious baskets. He had two monster dunks to seal the district championship.

