News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: East Lansing at Grand Ledge

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- East Lansing at Grand Ledge.

East Lansing standout Evan Boyd had a couple of serious baskets. He had two monster dunks to seal the district championship.

