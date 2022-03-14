New law enforcement training program in Ingham County aims to improve community safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County law enforcement officers had a chance to sharpen their skills with a new training program Monday.

The program puts officers in real-life scenarios, so when the time comes, they’re prepare for even the most high-stress situations.

“When a cop from the sheriff’s office gets better, then the city of Lansing benefits,” said Ingham County deputy Darin Southworth. “When their cops do better, the whole profession benefits.”

Officers went through scenarios that they would respond to in real life. John Welling, with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said hands-on training offers a greater benefit, allowing more engagement over education through a presentation or slideshow.

The program aims at better preparing officers for stressful real-life situations. When the scenario ends, they can review their performance.

“You don’t know necessarily what you’re coming into besides what dispatch provides you,” said deputy David Drury. ”That oh shock factor of, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is happening now, I need to react immediately,’ and they do a good job of preparing you for that in the real world.”

In the real world, these scenarios don’t have actors, but include members of the community. That’s why Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said this type of training is important.

“You never know as a community member when you might find yourself in one of these situations where you might rely on us to come save your life in a variety of ways,” Wriggelsworth said.

The law enforcement officers are given multiple scenarios, covering anything from trauma to high-stress situations. The hope is that the training will benefit both police officers and citizens.

“We know that our community is watching and it’s our duty to help cops improve their decision-making ability under stress, maintain composure, integrate all of their critical skills into places where it’s safe here.” Southworth said.

The training is part of a grant from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards. The funds have helped train nearly 100 officers in Ingham County and DeWitt Township.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.