Advertisement

Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 13-year-old boy.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, a crash occurred at the intersection of Jolly and Kensington roads on Lansing’s southwest side. Lansing Police were dispatched to the area at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and found a critically injured 13-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Background: LPD recovers vehicle from hit and run that killed teen

Police investigation indicated he was walking on or along the side of W. Jolly Road when he was fatally hit by a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 13-year-old DeJaven Bernard Hopkins. In the spring of that year, Hopkins had been reported missing for several days.

Police were able to identify, locate and recover the vehicle they believe was involved. Now, they’ve also identified a suspect in the investigation.

David Duane Brown, a 57-year-old from Eaton Rapids, is facing two felony charges relating to the incident. Those are ‘Operating while license suspended, revoked, denied – Causing death’ and ‘Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in death.’

Bond has been set at $15,000. Brown is next scheduled in 56-A District court on March 21.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Brendan Santo.
Autopsy Report: Santo had ethanol in his system, cause of death ruled an accident
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

To March Madness and Beyond
To March Madness and Beyond
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/16/22
"This is not trees versus kids, this is kids who need trees."
Dozens protest Jackson ISD decision to remove centuries-old trees for parking lot expansion
Dozens protest Jackson ISD decision to remove centuries-old trees for parking lot expansion
Dozens protest Jackson ISD decision to remove centuries-old trees for parking lot expansion
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say