Man charged in Lansing hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been identified in the hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 13-year-old boy.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, a crash occurred at the intersection of Jolly and Kensington roads on Lansing’s southwest side. Lansing Police were dispatched to the area at 1:26 a.m. Sunday and found a critically injured 13-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Background: LPD recovers vehicle from hit and run that killed teen

Police investigation indicated he was walking on or along the side of W. Jolly Road when he was fatally hit by a vehicle.

The victim was identified as 13-year-old DeJaven Bernard Hopkins. In the spring of that year, Hopkins had been reported missing for several days.

Police were able to identify, locate and recover the vehicle they believe was involved. Now, they’ve also identified a suspect in the investigation.

David Duane Brown, a 57-year-old from Eaton Rapids, is facing two felony charges relating to the incident. Those are ‘Operating while license suspended, revoked, denied – Causing death’ and ‘Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in death.’

Bond has been set at $15,000. Brown is next scheduled in 56-A District court on March 21.

