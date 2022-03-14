Lansing police seek missing man in need of medical attention

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are seeking a missing 57-year-old man, Gerald Ray Ryan Jr.

According to authorities, Ryan is in need of medical attention. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Gerald Ray Ryan Jr. or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Stephanie Kennedy 517-483-4620.

