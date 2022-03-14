Advertisement

Lansing BWL introduces online form to report nonfunctioning street lights

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new way customers of the Lansing Board of Water and Light can report street lights that aren’t working.

The BWL introduced an online form where people can upload a photo of the street light that needs attention. Officials said repairs may take up to 10 business days, supply chain issues could mean a longer wait.

More information can be found on BWL’s official Streetlight Fix webpage here.

