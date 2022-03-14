Jackson businesses hopeful during construction season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a little harder to get to downtown Jackson That’s because the railroad underpasses on Jackson and Mechanic streets are closed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is replacing the railroad bridges and business owners said they’re hoping people will still find a way to shop downtown.

“Yeah I think it’s going to hurt for the first little bit here,” said Tim Vos, Jackson Antique Mall owner. “They will find a way to get here. But it could be a little inconvenient for the out of towners or somebody who’s not familiar.”

Vos said some businesses might do well by transitioning more online, but he’s relying on people to make their way downtown.

“Our business can be purchased online but it’s more of a feel and a touch and a nostalgic driven thing,” said Vos.

Vos has seen a lot of changes in downtown Jackson over the years. He’s worried about all the road construction, people will decide to skip this year.

“Downtown car shows, all that kind of stuff, they may have to consider relocation of that,” said Vos.

MDOT owns the rail line through Jackson. While they are replacing the century-old bridges, they’ll also raise them to prevent vehicles from getting stuck under them.

“The vehicle is different today. The communication of back and forth of things that need to get from one location to another, it’s got to help. It’s really got to help,” said Vos.

MDOT said the bridges will be built nearby so they can keep the tracks open. Those will close in September.

The Blackstone crossing will also be closed this summer for improvements there. MDOT expects the entire rail project in Jackson to wrap up by the end of November.

