Izzo, Tucker talk NCAA tournament, spring ball

The tournament starts Friday and the Spring Game is just five weeks away.
Press conference: Izzo and Tucker look ahead together
By Krystle Holleman and Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, head basketball coach Tom Izzo and head football coach Mel Tucker answered questions from the press about upcoming events for both of their teams. The full press conference can be viewed above.

Sunday, the Michigan State University Spartans extended their NCAA tournament streak to 24 after learning they will face Davidson College in the first round.

The Spartans had a rough Saturday, losing to Purdue 75-70. Worse, point guard Tyson Walker rolled his ankle early. Still, according to the man himself, he should be healed in the next few days.

In just under five weeks, the Spartan football team will hold their Spring Game on Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. They’re going in strong, getting a “commitment” from Washington State center Brian Greene just last week. He says he’ll transfer to MSU after starting two seasons at Washington State.

The spring football game is free for all ages. More information can be found HERE.

More: Here’s how to score NCAA tournament tickets

