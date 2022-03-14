‘I feel a call to action that I cannot ignore’ -- Grand Ledge baker using her talents to help Ukrainian children

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - As the great-granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants, Beth Augustine has been thinking about her roots a lot lately.

“It was 100 years ago that my Great Grandfather, Charles Friedrich Beitler, fled his country for safety during The Bolshevik Revolution, eventually settling right here in Grand Ledge,” Augustine wrote on social media. “If you’ve lived here long enough, you may remember him and his bakery, Grand Ledge Bakery.”

Now she owns her own bakery, called Flour Child Bakery. It’s on Bridge St. in Grand Ledge, just like her great-grandfather’s old place. But world events have intruded on that calm life.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Russian military to invaded Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin ordered. Since that day both soldiers and civilians have been killed, either as collateral damage or by direct attack. Buildings have been destroyed, including a maternity hospital with patients inside.

“I feel a call to action that I cannot ignore,” she wrote on social media. “It is because of this, and the urging of my Mother, that I am holding a Fundraiser for Ukraine on Friday March 18.”

Now, Augustine is turning her success in the bakery business into tangible help to Ukraine. She’s selling treat boxes for 25$, and says all of the money paid for the boxes will go to helping those who need it.

She said, “100% of [are] sales going to UNICEF, which helps ensure Ukraine’s children have access to safe water, nutrition, healthcare, education, and protection.”

The treat box sale at Flour Child is happening Friday, March 18. Treat boxes cost for $25, and each contains 1 mini chocolate babka, 2 sugar cookies (1 Ukrainian flag 1 sunflower), and 6 mini Ukrainian style bagels.

For those who are interested, Beth said she will be taking pre-orders on her company’s Facebook page through March 16.

In addition to the sales of treat boxes, Beth says she’ll also be accepting monetary donations to assist with the humanitarian effort.

