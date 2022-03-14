Advertisement

Gonzaga Is Tourney Favorite

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga will head into the NCAA Tournament exactly where it ended up in the final AP Top 25 - right on top. The Bulldogs received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel after romping through the West Coast Conference Tournament to land at No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 for the second straight year. The next three teams also landed No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona earning the other seven first-place votes to finish at No. 2. Kansas was third and Big 12 rival Baylor was fourth.

