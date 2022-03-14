Advertisement

Former Spartans Get New NFL Deals

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three NFL teams Monday giving former Michigan State football players new contract deals. Kirk Cousins adds one year with a no trade clause with the Minnesota Vikings. He gets $35 million each of the next two seasons, giving $228 million in salary from 2016 through 2023. Quarterback Brian Hoyer, nearing 20 years of NFL service, gets a new two year extension with the New England Patriots, $4 million total. And center Brian Allen re ups for three years with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams for $24 million.

