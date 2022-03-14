Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,365 new cases, 24 deaths over past 3 days

As of March 14, 2022, there are officially 6,952 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,365 new cases of COVID and 24 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 455 cases per day, the lowest since July.

State totals now sit at 2,067,277 cases and 32,443 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 618 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate risen slightly from 3.44% Friday to 3.89%.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,62614191
Eaton County22,06826370
Ingham County52,835100711
Jackson County34,06876515
Shiawassee County14,24613208

