Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,365 new cases, 24 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,365 new cases of COVID and 24 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 455 cases per day, the lowest since July.

State totals now sit at 2,067,277 cases and 32,443 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 618 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate risen slightly from 3.44% Friday to 3.89%.

As of March 14, 2022, there are officially 6,952 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,626 14 191 Eaton County 22,068 26 370 Ingham County 52,835 100 711 Jackson County 34,068 76 515 Shiawassee County 14,246 13 208

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.