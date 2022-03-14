Advertisement

Charlotte Public Schools opening new agricultural learning center

Monday’s ribbon-cutting follows nearly seven months of work.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Charlotte Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new agricultural learning center.

Following nearly seven months of work, the new learning center will finally be revealed. School officials say this new center will benefit students, staff, and the community for years to come.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. followed by a tour of the new facility.

To March Madness and Beyond
