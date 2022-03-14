Charlotte Public Schools opening new agricultural learning center

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Charlotte Public Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new agricultural learning center.

Related: Charlotte Schools introduces new Future Educator program

Following nearly seven months of work, the new learning center will finally be revealed. School officials say this new center will benefit students, staff, and the community for years to come.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. followed by a tour of the new facility.

More from Charlotte:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.