Celebrate restaurant week in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Delta Township will host its second annual Restaurant Week event beginning March 14 through March 21 to help promote local eateries.

Each day during the event the Township will promote a specific cuisine theme.

Additionally, restaurants throughout the Township will be offering specials or promotions for this event. To receive a special or promotional offer you must mention Restaurant Week to your server or when you place your take-out order.

“We had tremendous success last year and felt it was appropriate to bring Restaurant Week back. Our community enjoyed eating at familiar and new restaurants. We want to continue to support our restaurants as they recover,” said Kenneth R. Fletcher Delta Township Supervisor.

Delta residents and visitors are encouraged to take out, eat out, and help out. Additionally, this year, the Township has incorporated a raffle style giveaway where several Delta restaurants have generously donated $50 gift cards. Delta Township residents who participate in Restaurant Week are eligible to enter. To enter for a chance to win one of several $50 gift cards simply visit www.deltami.gov/restaurantweek, fill out the raffle form and attach a photo of your receipt.

Entries may also be made in person by bringing a copy of your receipt and filling out a form in the Parks and Recreation Department located at 7710 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917. Winners will be contacted by Monday, April 4.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.