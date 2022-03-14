Autopsy Report: Santo had ethanol in his system, cause of death ruled an accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical examiners have completed the autopsy of Brendan Santo, who went missing on October 29.

According to the autopsy report, examiners found ethanol in Santo’s system. However, the autopsy report did not say how the ethanol got into Santo’s system.

Brendan Santo went missing on October 29, when he was last seen from Yakeley Hall on Michigan State University’s campus. Santo’s disappearance prompted police agencies to team up, and many locals to search for him themselves.

Even with the community’s combined efforts, it took months to locate Santo. In part, that was due to weather conditions increasing the difficulty of searching the nearby Red Cedar River, but other factors, such as security cameras malfunctioning, made retracing his steps difficult.

Police searched for Santo extensively, narrowing their search to the Red Cedar River, where they searched for Santo for three months before his body was found by an independent investigator. The report also said Santo had no diseases or injuries.

Authorities say the cause of Santo’s death was drowning, and acute ethanol intoxication contributed to his death.

Investigators ruled Santo’s death an accident.

Michigan State University Police told News 10 Santo’s death remains an open investigation.

This remains an open investigation while law enforcement continues to examine the items recovered at the scene and conduct additional interviews, which is routine in this type of investigation. When the investigation is complete our report will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor for review. We appreciate everyone who has assisted us in this case and we continue to keep the Santo family in our thoughts.

