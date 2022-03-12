Williamston Hornets buzz to regional round
They’ve yet to lose a game
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are three games from a perfect season.
They’re on to the regional round after a win over the Chelsea Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs grabbed a quick lead early, but Williamston ended up winning 66-29.
