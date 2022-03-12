Williamston Hornets buzz to regional round

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are three games from a perfect season.

They’re on to the regional round after a win over the Chelsea Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs grabbed a quick lead early, but Williamston ended up winning 66-29.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.