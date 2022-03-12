Advertisement

Proposal could bring new life to Village Square in Haslett

If approved, demolition is expected to start summer with the full project to be completed in summer 2023.(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The last remaining businesses at the Haslett Village Square may soon have to find a new place to set up shop.

Meridian Township’s board is considering a proposal that calls for tearing down all but one of the buildings to bring the lot back to life.

“I’d rather see more stores,” said April Smith. “We got the mall, I guess?”

Smith isn’t quite sure she’s looking forward to a possible new development taking over the predominantly vacant Haslett Village Square.

Looking at the abandoned grocery store, Smith said she hopes the plan is to bring in something like a Target to replace it. If not here, somewhere in Haslett.

Meridian Township manager Frank Walsh revealed exactly what will be built if the plans are approved and the buildings are torn down.

“Some of those would be stacked flats, townhomes with garages and about 24,000 feet of commercial space,” Walsh said.

“Why not?” asked resident Dustin Miller. “It will probably bring in more people.”

Miller likes the idea of adding more living space in Haslett. As someone who recently moved from Jackson, he said the area is more expensive and he hopes adding more options will force other complexes to be competitive.

He also said some of his friends who have also moved to the area have had a hard time finding a place to live.

“I’ve heard people complain that it’s been harder to find apartments lately,” Miller said. “So, yeah, I think it would help people.”

Walsh said he believes adding more housing to the area will have a good impact on the surrounding businesses.

“To have people move in and support the adjacent commercial areas will only add to the good spirits of this development,” Walsh said.

The developer -- Bosgraaf Homes -- now has to draw up a site plan, which will go to the planning commission and township board for approval. If approved, demolition is expected to start summer with the full project to be completed in summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

