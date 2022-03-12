Lansing Catholic Cougars capture district title with win over Eastern Quakers

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars won their third straight game Friday in which they’ve come from behind after an early deficit.

They’re onto the regional round after beating the Lansing Eastern Quakers 43-41.

The win answers a 75-61 loss to the Quakers earlier this season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.