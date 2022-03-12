‘Greta Van Fleet Week’ resolution passes Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan-native rock band Greta Van Fleet was honored by state legislature with their own week.

The state senate passed a resolution Thursday that named March 10-17 as “Greta Van Fleet Week” in Michigan. The resolution was made to celebrate the Frankenmuth-natives kicking off their Dreams in Gold Tour with five shows in Michigan.

Drummer Danny Wagner said support coming from the people of Michigan is like no where else in the world.

“It’s kind of an honor. Ken Horn, the state representative, is a hometown local of ours and a very kind gentleman and to hear the words that he said about us is just very very honorable,” Wagner said. “I couldn’t thank him and the state of Michigan anymore for that.”

Greta Van Fleet’s latest tour began in Kalamazoo Thursday. Their next stop will be Saturday in Grand Rapids, followed by stops in Saginaw, Flint and Ypsilanti.

More information on tour dates can be found on the band’s official website here.

