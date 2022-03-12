Genesee County Elections Supervisor facing felony ballot tampering charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kathy Funk, the former Clerk of Flint Township, is facing felony charges related to the August 2020 primary.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Friday evening. The Department of Attorney General alleges Funk intentionally broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount.

At the time Funk, a Democrat, was running for re-election. She narrowly won in the unofficial count.

In late 2021 she stepped down from her position as Flint Township’s Clerk and took a new job as Elections Supervisor for Genesee County.

“Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy,” Nessel said. “Our department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator.”

Kathy Funk faces the multiple charges in Genesee County’s 67th District Court. Those include ‘election law – ballot tampering’ and ‘misconduct in office,’ both five-year felonies.

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled. It will be set by the 67th District Court.

