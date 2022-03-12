Game of the Week: Okemos dominate Holt in District Final

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams, though away on the scoresheet, hosted CAAC-Blue Rival Okemos for a district final matchup.

The Rams looked to avenge two regular season losses to the Wolves, both decided by last-minute buckets.

Will Young led the Wolves from the jump, and the Rams shortly fell behind.

The Wolves used aggressive defense and were able to stifle the Rams’ dynamic group.

The Wolves advance to the regional round.

