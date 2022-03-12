Advertisement

Fulton Pirates plunder Webberville Spartans

Fulton will face Vestaburg in a regional matchup
By Kellan Buddy
Mar. 12, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fulton took a 10 point lead into the half and rolled in the second half to knock Webberville out of the tournament in the Fowler district championship game in division 4. 

The Pirates got clutch play out of Jadon Podolak and Joe Young to move to 12-and-11 on the season. 

Fulton will face Vestaburg in a regional matchup Monday in Mt. Pleasant.

