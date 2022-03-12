Advertisement

East Lansing moves on to Regional round

The Trojans will face CAAC Blue Division rival Okemos
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing was held to 19 points in the first half but put it together in the second half to upend Grand Ledge 57 to 44 in the Division 1 Championship game in the DeWitt district. 

Mason Woods led the Trojans with 20 points and Cameron Hutson scored 10 including two clutch free throws in the final minute to put the game away. 

East Lansing moves on to Monday night’s regional where the Trojans will face CAAC Blue Division rival Okemos in Battle Creek.  East Lansing is now 19-and-4.

Tough night at the charity stripe for the Comets; they missed 16 free throws. Teddy Williams and Elijah Bailey each scored 11 points for Grand Ledge which finished the season 9-and-15.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Hospital Lansing part ways with president
Zachary Merrill Laguire has been formally charged and arraigned for armed robbery for the...
UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect identified in spa robbery
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
A horse was killed and three people were injured in a March 10, 2022 collision in Michigan.
Michigan State Police: Truck injures 3, kills horse in head-on collision
5 charged with attempt to smuggle prescription drugs into Michigan

Latest News

Fulton vs. Webberville
Fulton Pirates plunder Webberville Spartans
Bath vs. Laingsburg
Bath Bees go Back to Back
Williamston vs. Chelsea
Williamston Hornets buzz to regional round
Lansing Eastern vs. Lansing Catholic
Lansing Catholic Cougars capture district title with win over Eastern Quakers