East Lansing moves on to Regional round

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing was held to 19 points in the first half but put it together in the second half to upend Grand Ledge 57 to 44 in the Division 1 Championship game in the DeWitt district.

Mason Woods led the Trojans with 20 points and Cameron Hutson scored 10 including two clutch free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

East Lansing moves on to Monday night’s regional where the Trojans will face CAAC Blue Division rival Okemos in Battle Creek. East Lansing is now 19-and-4.

Tough night at the charity stripe for the Comets; they missed 16 free throws. Teddy Williams and Elijah Bailey each scored 11 points for Grand Ledge which finished the season 9-and-15.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.