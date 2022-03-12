Diesel fuel spikes impacts Michigan store prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As if the pain at the pump isn’t bad enough, it could also start causing pain at the grocery store.

The average price of a gallon of diesel fuel is going up faster than a gallon of gas. Just about every aspect of the supply chain relies on diesel fuel and that cost will be passed on to you.

“It’s getting very difficult to survive,” said Tim Smith, who owns a semi truck.

Smith said he has seen his fuel costs double in the last year.

“We can’t recoup the increases that we need to bear the brunt of it. Ultimately everyone’s paying it. Everybody. Whether you see it or not,” he said.

Fuel was just under $5.50 a gallon in Webberville Friday afternoon. Truckers are spending hundreds of dollars to fill up their semis to deliver goods to the stores, and that cost is already getting passed on.

“Businesses just can’t absorb that cost. They’re going to have to pass those costs on to the consumer. And we’re already seeing prices of those things go up. We’re seeing food costs go up, the cost of transportation,” said Michael Jones, Economics Professor.

Smith said if it hits $7.00 a gallon, he’s parking his truck.

“How much can people bear? Last groceries were $200, now they are $400, are they going to $600?” said Smith.

Keith Benjamin was already to the point where he was considering parking his semi.

“I have to question am I better off to just park the truck and not buy the fuel, stay home and lose money or wear truck down out going up and down the road and lose money,” said Benjamin.

In his 40 years on the road, Benjamin said he’s never seen fuel prices jump this fast.

“It’s kind of to the point to are you going to turn dollars and pay the bills and the end result and hope it all works out,” said Benjamin.

And that’s making other issues in trucking even worse.

“And that’s why you’re seeing these driver shortages because there’s just not the money there that should be,” said Benjamin.

AAA reported Michigan’s average for diesel on Friday was $5.13 a gallon, up from the $3.01 in 2021.

